Salaiz named Coyotes’ MVP for 2020

Pete Garcia

Alice senior running back R.J. Salaiz was named the Team MVP for the Coyotes’ 2020 season.

The four-year varsity letterman also received the team’s Outstanding Back Award. Salaiz was a team leader and among the Coyotes’ top offensive contributors during this shortened season. Salaiz totaled 398 yards in five games in 2020. He played in five of six Alice games this season, leaving the Coyotes’ Class 4A, Div. I bi-district playoff win against Hidalgo early with an injury.

Salaiz and the rest of the team were honored at the program’s annual Coyote Football Banquet Thursday night. Because of ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the banquet was at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds and limited to only the football team. The awards presentation was viewed on a screen broadcast locally on the radio.

Senior quarterback Jacob Guzman was given the team’s MVP Offense Award and junior Ryan Salas was given the MVP Defense Award. Guzman led the Coyotes in rushing this season with 420 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries. He also completed 54 of 121 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdown passes.

The banquet’s award winners included:

FOOTBALL SWEETHEART: Alice High School athletic secretary Nelda Ayala

MOST IMPROVED: Kaleb Aguilar

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Brian Raab

DEFENSIVE SECONDARY: Michael Monsevias

DEFENSIVE LINEBACKER: Gabriel Sanchez

OUSTANDING LINEMAN: Justice Hernandez, Julio Garcia

OUTSTANDING RECEIVER: Tristan Resendez

OUTSTANDING BACK: R.J. Salaiz

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Miguel Saenz

FIGHTING HEART AWARD: David Cantu

MVP OFFENSE: Jacob Guzman

MVP DEFENSE: Ryan Salas

TEAM MVP: R.J. Salaiz

GEORGE DRAPER SCHOLASTIC AWARD: Robert DeLeon