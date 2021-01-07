Late night house fire may have been caused by fireworks

SAN DIEGO - Firefighters were at the scene of a major fire on the 500 block of West Dix Street Wednesday night that destroyed two homes.

Witnesses claim that their were children in the area playing with fireworks before the fire started.

When firefighters arrived only one house was engulfed in flames.

San Diego Fire Chief Juan Soliz said that the first home was abandoned and so they focused on the second home. Firefighters had difficulty battling the fire due to northern wind that had arrived in the area that evening. The second home was severely damaged.

Witnesses said that the lady in the second home was asleep until "two ladies" woke her up. She was able to leave her home before it caught fire. However, no one knows who the "ladies" were.

Firefighters focused on the fire on the second home and also sprayed a third home in efforts to stop the spread of the fire. Many neighbors and other San Diego residents helped firefighters until other departments arrived to assist. Alice, Ben Bolt, Orange Grove and Falfurrias assisted in the fire.

Firefighters and police are investigating the fire and the potential cause. Anyone with information should call San Diego police at 361-279-3341.