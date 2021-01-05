Bridging Families

Melissa Cantu Trevino

A new year equals new beginnings. Several thousand children in Texas are looking for forever families as they wait in the adoption system.

Children like 14-year-old Annina who searches for a family with parents and siblings that she can love and be loved.

Annina has been best described as a very sweet and caring girl, who loves to help others, and wants to make those around her happy.

Annina loves learning new things around the home such as cooking and helping to care for animals. When indoors she likes to take part in arts and crafts, by making bracelets and drawing. She is a big fan of playing outdoor sports.

For entertainment, Annina is a fan of movies from the 80’s.

Annina would like to be adopted into a family with older children who could be role models to her, and a parents who like to do family actives.

Annina would be happy to live anywhere, even outside of Texas, saying she would love to have the opportunity to travel someday.

If you think you could be a forever family for Annina or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org.

Basic Requirements