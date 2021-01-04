Alice Green Alliance working towards a better Lake Findley

The Alice Green Alliance (AGA) will host its first 2021 board meeting for the new year on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first community meeting with AGA now as an official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The environmental project started in July by Alice native Daniel Benavides and has since grown with administrator and co-founder Charlie Bazan as well as four appointed board members.

"As a nonprofit organization AGA will now be able to start receiving donations beginning January 15, in efforts to maintain and sustain Lake Findley’s ecosystem and surrounding area as well as recreational activities for the community," Bazan said. "Thursday's meeting will be in person or virtual and the community is encouraged to sign up at the AGA Facebook page - we really need the community's support.

More:

Alice native on a mission to clean up Lake Findley

AGA's mission is to bring the community and nature together in 2021 and plans to move forward by seeking environmental fiscal sponsorships and community support to help with the cause.

AGA did start a racking project for the lake in October of 2020 to begin the clean-up effort, but much more work and funding are needed to secure AGA's future endeavors for Lake Findley.

AGA leaders are asking the community to please attend this week's meeting and provide input for the organization to discuss areas of clean up in an open dialogue and the future environment goals for Lake Findley. The plan is to clean the lake of the excess stargrass algae that detours recreational fishing and kayaking, unlike the lake's recreational accessibility in years past.

Once the clean-up is complete AGA will start hosting youth programs, fishing tournaments, kayaking lessons, and a variety of community-based programs for the South Texas area.