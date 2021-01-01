Duval, Jim Wells Swears in elected officials

The year 2021 in Jim Wells County and Duval County started with the swearing in of elected officials.

On Friday, Jan. 1 2021, elected officials raised their right hand and swore to uphold the law and represent the county and its citizens.

For Duval County, the elected officials who took their oath are:

Commissioner Precinct 1 Pete Guerra, Constable Precinct 2 Tammy H. Trejo, County Tax Collector Roberto Elizondo, 229th District Attorney Gocha Ramirez, County Attorney Baldemar Gutierrez, Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, Commissioner Precinct 3 David Garza, Constable Precinct 1 Bruno Valdez, Constable Precinct 3 Raul Oliveira III and Constable Precinct 4 Arturo Martinez.

"I am excited to begin my new journey as Constable for Duval County Precinct 2. I am looking forward to being back home and serving the citizens of Duval County and working again with my fellow colleagues. I hope to help law enforcement in making a difference in our communities. And for all of my constituents to know I am here for them all," Constable Trejo said. " I just want to thank God, my family, and all those who worked so hard for me and supported me. I am here because of you all. This past year has been a rough one on us and I know we are all looking forward to the new year. I wish you all a Happy New Year and May God bless you each!"

For Jim Wells County, the elected officials who were sworn in are:

County Commissioner Precinct 3 Renee Kirchoff Chapa, County Constable Precinct 5 Gerald Arismendez, District Judge Richard C. Terrell, District Attorney Carlos Omar Garza, Sheriff Daniel Bueno, County Tax Assessor-Collector Mary Lozano, County Attorney Michael Guerra, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Margie H. Gonzalez, Constable Precinct 1 Albert martinez, Constable Precinct 3 Jim Long, Constable Precinct 4 Frank Davila Jr. and Constable Precinct 6 Bartolo Guajardo Jr.

"The most important change I will be making is transparency. I will be showing my constituents the yearly budget along with the cost of each project. I will be creating a Facebook page to keep my constituents updated on the services we provide and projects we are currently working on and the finished product of each one. I will also be focusing on cost-effective and efficient processes within the county yard and projects," Commissioner Kirchoff Chapa said.

“I am prepared and ready to provide excellent customer service to every resident of precinct number 5, no just the majority of the voters that elected me into office...," said Constable Arismendez. "There is a lot of work to be done and I will begin on those improvements plans on 'day one' directly after I have been sworn into office.”