Teenager detained for the murder of an Orange Grove man

Orange Grove -- A 13-year-old girl was detained Wednesday night as Jim Wells County Sheriff detectives investigated the murder of 45-year-old Genaro Alaniz.

During the course of the investigation, investigators with the Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers arrested the girl's mother, 35-year-old Connie Lorraine Rodriguez - Cook for making a firearm accessible to a minor.

Deputies were called to a home on the 800 block of County Road 306 in Orange Grove shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered Alaniz had been shot and killed, said Lt. Alan Gonzalez.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a physical altercation had occurred between several male neighbors. The young girl, whose name will not be released due to her age, discharged the firearm striking Alaniz in the head, according to sources on the scene.

Sheriff Bueno said deputies had also been called to the home Tuesday night for a disturbance.

The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention center where she will remain until her first appearance in court on Monday.

Rodriguez - Cook was booked into the JWC jail and was given a $10,000 bond. She was released Thursday.

The case continues to be under investigation. Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.