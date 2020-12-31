High School Basketball: Lady Coyotes fall short against Sinton

Alice nearly captured a non-district win against a Sinton team that had won 11 of its last 13 games.

Mia Perez led the way for the Lady Coyotes with 15 points and Jacqlyn Villarreal added 7 points, but the Pirates held on to a 46-42 win to improve to 13-3 overal

Randee Hernandez and Madison Valdez combined for 10 points for Alice, which fell to 3-10.

The Lady Coyotes open District 31-4A play Tuesday against Robstown.

The Alice boys came up short against 70-60 against Class 5A Moody and the Premont boys suffered a 48-33 non-district loss to Kingsville on Tuesday.

The Cowboys continue district play Saturday against Ben Bolt and the Coyotes will play Premont on Tuesday.

FREER REMAINS UNBEATEN

The Buckaroos rolled to a 58-19 District 32-2A win against Agua Dulce to improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Freer continues district play Tuesday against Ben Bolt.

GIRLS

NON-DISTRICT

SINTON 46, ALICE 42

Alice — Madison Valdez 4, Stevie Cavazos 2, Mia Perez 15, Jacqlyn Villarreal 7, Alexia Nunez 3, Sierra Chapa 3, Randee Hernandez 6, Angelina Rosales 2.

Sinton — Crystal Palomo 8, Taliyah Bess 6, Annie Kay 3, Emma Thomas 7, Mia Gonzales 2, Autumn Moses 19, Autumn Galvan 1.

3-pointers — Alice, Perez 4, Nunez 1, Chapa 1; Sinton, Palomo 2, Kay 1.

Records — Sinton 13-3; Alice 3-10.

BOYS

MOODY 70, ALICE 60

Alice — Ryan Salas 17, Hondo Vasquez 12, Jose Vivanco 9, Alonidas Evans 8, Iseah Harris 8, Sergio Villarreal 3, Brandon Carrington 3.

Moody — B. Warner 24, J. Cullum 17, N. Sada 15, I. Edmunds 4, K. Powell 3, C. Nieto 3, Z. Vasquez 2, A. Perez 2.

3-pointers — Alice, J. Vivanco 1, B. Carrington 1; Moody, N. Sada 3, K. Powell 1, J. Cullum 1.

KINGSVILLE 48, PREMONT 33

Kingsville — J. Villarreal 4, Z. Villarreal 13, K. McCoy 12, A. Hernandez 4, L. Garza 13, V. Ruiz 2.

Premont — A. Diaz 3, S. Cantu 2, S. Garza 4, M. Villarreal 6, A. Cantu 14, S. Garcia 4.

3-pointers — Kingsville, K. McCoy 2, L. Garza 3; Premont, M. Villarreal 1, A. Cantu 1.

Records — Kingsville 7-7.

AREA SCHEDULE

GIRLS

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Ben Bolt, 6:15

Freer at Agua Dulce, 6:15

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Falfurrias at San Diego, 6

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Freer, 6:15

BOYS

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Ben Bolt, 7

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

DISTRICT 30-3A

Falfurrias at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Freer, 7

NON-DISTRICT

Alice at Premont, 7:30