Teen girl, 13, detained after shooting death of Orange Grove man

Orange Grove -- A 13-year-old girl was detained Wednesday night as Jim Wells County Sheriff detectives investigate the shooting death of an Orange Grove man, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of County Road 306 in Orange Grove around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot and killed, Lt. Alan Gonzalez said.

Bueno said deputies had also been called to the home Tuesday night for a disturbance.

As of late Wednesday, investigators were still speaking to witnesses. The name of the man, who was in his 40s, has not been released.

Other details were not immediately available because of the ongoing investigation.

