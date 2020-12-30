Alice mayor, city council and school board members will be on the May 2021 election ballot

It's almost that time again for the residents of Alice to elect individuals to represent them as mayor, Alice city council members and Alice Independent School District trustees.

Mayor and City Council

The timeline to file an application to be placed on the ballot for the May 2021 election in the City of Alice will start on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and will close on Friday, Feb. 12. Applications will be available between the dates at the City Hall and on their website. The city clerk's office, located at the Alice City Hall, is open during regular business hours from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

All positions will be open for the May 2021 election.

Mayor Jolene Vanover recently announced that she would not run for re-election.

Currently Mayor pro-tem is Robert Molina, Pete Crisp is councilman for Place 1, Place 2 is Ron Burke and Place 3 is Sandra Bowen.

Bowen, Molina, Crisp and Burke are planning on seeking re-election.

Anyone who is interested in filing an application with the Alice City Clerk at the Alice City Hall, 500 East Main Street, Room 202. For filing an application by mail, the address is Alice City Clerk, P.O Box 3229, Alice Texas 78333. Applications can be emailed to cityclerk@cityofalice.org or faxed to 361-668-4353.

Alice ISD trustees

Four out of the six school board positions will be on the May 2021 election ballot. The timeline to file is also between Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Feb. 12. Applications will be available at the district's administration building located at 2 Coyote Trail from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Position available are place 2 currently held by Ben Salinas Jr., place 3 currently held by Albert Molina, place 6 currently held by Herman Arellano III, and place 7 currently held by Margarito "Maggie" Perez.

Molina, Arellano and Perez are planning on seeking re-election. Salinas is unsure, at this time, if he will seek re-election.

Early voting for the May 2021 election is currently scheduled for April 19 through the 27th.