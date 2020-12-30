Superintendent: damage to SD baseball field was wind damage not vandalism

SAN DIEGO - Wednesday morning San Diego Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena announced that the high school's new baseball field was not vandalized as previously reported by the district.

According to Dr. Pena, the damage was due to wind damage.

The district first reported that the the field had been vandalized during the evening hours on Sunday, Dec. 27. However, after careful investigation the district discovered that the field had not been vandalized, Dr. Pena said via email.

The baseball field had recently received an upgrade including the turf thanks to a bond taxpayers and voters passed during the May 2020 election.