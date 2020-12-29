High School Basketball: Alice boys rout San Isidro in non-district play

Hondo Vasquez and Jose Vivanco combined for 35 points in a non-district win against San Isidro on Monday.

The Coyotes had five players finish in double figures behind Vasquez, Vivanco, Ryan Salas, Alonidas Evans and Iseah Harris.

Salas scored 15 points and Evans and Harris combined for 22 points.

Vivanco also added two 3-pointers for the Coyotes who are now 2-12 on the season.

On the girls side, the Lady Coyotes fell to 3-10 after Monday's 63-39 non-district loss to Flour Bluff.

The Alice boys will play two more non-district games against Moody and Premont before opening District 31-4A play against Kingsville on Jan. 12

The Lady Coyotes will play one more non-district contest against Gregory-Portland before opening district play Jan. 5 against Robstown.

ALICE 84, SAN ISIDRO 30

Alice — Hondo Vasquez 18, Jose Vivanco 17, Ryan Salas 15, Alonidas Evans 12, Iseah Harris 10, Sergio Villarreal 5, Jamar Mack 4, Thomas Hinojosa 2, Joseph Garcia 1.

San Isidro — M. Barrera 24, O. Martinez 3, B. Benavides 3.

3-pointers — Alice, J. Vivanco 2, S. Villarreal 1; San Isidro, M. Barrera 2, O. Martinez 1, B. Benavides 1.

AREA SCHEDULE

BOYS

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

NON-DISTRICT

Falfurrias at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7:30

NON-DISTRICT

Alice at Premont, 7:30

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

NON-DISTRICT

Orange Grove at Sinton, 10

San Diego at Calallen, 12

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

NON-DISTRICT

Gregory-Portland at Alice, 11:15

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Ben Bolt, 6:15 p.m.