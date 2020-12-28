Bridging Families

The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. A time to make new memories with loved ones, but for thousands of foster children in Texas there is no family to celebrate with.

Foster children like 13-year-old Destiny, are looking for a family to make memories with. They want to make lifetime memories with a loving family.

Destiny is a sweet loving child who enjoys spending time with others. However, she can be a little shy at first, but as she gets to know you she opens up and shares her big smile.

Destiny is creative, and can often be found working on arts and crafts while listening to music. She also likes to express herself by writing, singing and would like to enroll in gymnastics. Not unlike many children her age, she is also fan of keeping in touch with her friends via social media.

Destiny is seeking to be a part of a family who will guide her to reaching her full potential in all aspects of life. In addition to parents who have a lot of energy, as she likes to stay active, in organized extracurricular activities, such as sports, scouts or crafting groups. Of course, love is at the top of Destiny's list when looking for a forever family. As a wish, a family with a pet dog, as she has a love for animals.

If you think you could be a forever family for Destiny or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: