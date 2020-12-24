Congressman Vela responds to Republicans blocking Democratic efforts to increase COVID-19 relief checks.

Alice Echo News Journal

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34) joined House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer at a news conference after Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to increase COVID-19 relief checks for American families.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues on Christmas eve to advocate on behalf of my constituents and Americans across the nation,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “This country has endured physical, emotional, and economic devastation for nine months, and finally we have reached a point where we can agree with the President.

Six hundred dollars for most people receiving it is not enough. We must increase this amount to $2,000. It’s unfortunate our Republican colleagues blocked our efforts to pass this change through unanimous consent. I hope we have their support when we try again on Monday to finally deliver needed relief to struggling families.”