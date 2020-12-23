Wyatt Ranches Foundation donates over $240k to area organizations

submitted

Wyatt Ranches, on behalf of The Wyatt Ranches Foundation, has donated $240,000 to several organizations in Duval, Jim Wells, and Nueces Counties during their final 2020 board of directors meeting.

Jim Wells County Fair President Jim Tymrak and JWC Agricultural Extension Agent Rogelio Mercado, an advisor to the fair, made a presentation and explained their loss of funds due to the pandemic. They explained the fair’s having to close certain concessions, such as the carnival, parade, and other public-gathering attractions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and these events generated past revenue. Tymrak stated that the closures resulted in a $65,000 loss, which could not be recovered. A grant in the amount of $65,000 was awarded to the fair to make up for these losses. The Jim Wells County Fair supports area youth in the realm of agricultural education and has been a mainstay of the county for many years.

JWC Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno, his Chief Deputy, Louis Valadez, and his Captain, Rolando Barrera, appeared before the foundation and requested a 2017 grant for investigations and crime prevention be renewed. The request, in the amount of $150,000, was to assist with funding for investigator activities and crime prevention. Sheriff Bueno presented statistics and reported on the resolution and prevention of criminal activity relating to the program; and, a new grant, in the amount requested, was awarded.

Donations in the amount of $25,000 were also presented for certain annual toy giveaway programs. The Duval County Emergency Services, District Two, received funds to purchase and distribute toys for children in the rural communities of Duval County, such as Benavides, Concepcion, Rios, Realitos, Cruz Calle and Ramirez. In addition, toys were given to the Duval County Sheriff’s Office for select distribution in San Diego, Freer, and throughout the county for children under the care and supervision of child protective services. The City of Agua Dulce also received funds to provide gifts to the children of their community, which were distributed on the 18th of December by City Marshal of Agua Dulce Jose R. Martinez with assistance from Nueces County Sheriff J. C. Hooper, JWC Sheriff Bueno, Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, and a Nueces County Justice of the Peace of Agua Dulce Judge Armando Gonzalez, Agua Dulce Mayor John Howard, and numerous volunteers from the Agua Dulce Independent School District. Both events were held as “drive-throughs” due to the pandemic.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Judge Ana Lisa Garza, Billy C. Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. Wyatt.