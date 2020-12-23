New book illustrates the life of Lucien Flournoy and the history of Alice

"The Confederate," a new book by author John W. Flores, hit bookshelves this month and portrays the biography of oil businessman Lucien Flournoy and his 50 years in Alice.

"The Confederate" is 20 years in the making. The author met Flournoy in 1997 when he was asked to come to Alice and spend some time with Flourney to write about his life.

"The book started when I wrote an article about Flournoy and the oil business for the Alice Echo-News Journal back in summer 1997. Flournoy loved it. He then later decided to hire me to write about his life. In May 2001, he paid me to leave my job in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I was a journalist, and move to Alice to write about his life." Flores said.

"This book took several years, and he, unfortunately, died before I was finished," Flores added. Flournoy was 83 when he drew his last breath on the early morning of March 27, 2003.

Flores shares the story of Flournoy and his wife, Maxine Edmondson Flournoy, who loved their decades living in Alice. Flournoy was dedicated to building the Alice economy with his money and influence. Alice reminded him of the small town he grew up in Louisiana and he liked the small rural community. He was known for keeping many oil companies and oilfield services companies from leaving Alice after he sold Flournoy Drilling Co. in 1997 to a large Houston drilling company.

"The Confederate" tells the story of the early part of Flournoy's life, his start in the oil business and the political influence he carried in Texas. The author shares stories from Dallas billionaire oilman T. Boone Pickens, former Texas Gov. Ann Richards and Texas state Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. President Jimmy Carter was close to Flournoy politically and Flournoy was a big part of helping Carter win Texas in fall 1976, and becoming president.

The book illustrates the life of a man that is ingrained in the history of Texas, the oil business in South Texas and the many contributions Flourney made to the city of Alice.