The Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act signed into law; commemorating Texas Republic Diplomats

Alice Echo News Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump signed The Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act into law on Tuesday, December 22nd. The legislation, initiated by members of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, will commemorate the diplomats sent to Washington, D.C. between 1836 and 1845 to represent the Republic of Texas.

As an independent and sovereign nation for nearly ten years, the Republic of Texas sent eight diplomatic ministers to the U.S. during the history of the Republic. The Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act will commemorate this legacy with a historical memorial near one of the eight sites where the legation lived and carried out their diplomatic duties for the Republic of Texas in Washington, D.C.

Similar plaques have already been mounted in Paris and London to commemorate the Texas Emissaries sent there to represent the Republic internationally. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas are very pleased that a similar memorial will now be established in the U.S. as well.

“My fellow Daughters and I are thrilled that the legacy of the Texas Legation, and its importance to our nation, will now be remembered here on American soil, as it has been in France and England for many years already. We are very grateful to Congressman Doggett for introducing H.R. 3349 and to Senator Cruz for introducing a companion bill in the Senate. Commemorating our Republic reminds all of us of the proud heritage and rich history, not only of Texans but of what it truly means to be an American;” said DRT President General, Carolyn Raney.