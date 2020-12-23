Celebrating Christmas at Premier of Alice

The Premier of Alice celebrated their residents Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 22 with Santa giving out a sack full of goodies to each resident.

"We would like to send out a huge thank you to all the people who made it possible," said Alexandra Villarreal, Activities Director. "The staff came together and adopted a resident along with Happy Daze, Blendas Bling, Nina Fabela, Ida Herrera and Phat Tats all donated gifts or the means to purchase more items which made gift giving a huge success. Also Altus Hospice and Mi Casa Home Health for donating pan de polvo and Delia's Tamales. The residents loved everything and were so excited."

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Miss Alice royalty stopped at the nursing home center and bless residents with more gifts.

"These crowned beauties not only graced us with there presence they bought presents for our residents," Villarreal said.