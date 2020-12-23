SUBSCRIBE NOW
Celebrating Christmas at Premier of Alice

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

The Premier of Alice celebrated their residents Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 22 with Santa giving out a sack full of goodies to each resident. 

"We would like to send out a huge thank you to all the people who made it possible," said Alexandra  Villarreal, Activities Director. "The staff came together and adopted a resident along with Happy Daze, Blendas Bling, Nina Fabela, Ida Herrera and Phat Tats all donated gifts or the means to purchase more items which made gift giving a huge success. Also Altus Hospice and Mi Casa Home Health for donating pan de polvo and Delia's Tamales. The residents loved everything and were so excited."

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Miss Alice royalty stopped at the nursing home center and bless residents with more gifts.

"These crowned beauties not only graced us with there presence they bought presents for our residents," Villarreal said.

Santa passes out gifts at Premier of Alice.
Miss Alice Royalty delivered gifts to the residents of the Premier of Alice nursing home.