Man arrested for assault

Rodolfo Abrego III was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on Monday, Dec. 21.

Police arrived to an apartment on the 2500 block of South Cameron Street for a disturbance. When Officer Hector Perez arrived he made contact with Abrego and the victim.

Abrego told police that the victim was having "psychotic episodes" and began to throw food and other items around. The victim told police that she had given Abrego gas money to take her and her child to the Valley, but after taking the money Abrego refused to take her.

The victim also stated that Abrego had hit her with a broom while she held her baby.

Abrego was arrested and began to resist transport to the Jim Wells County jail. On the way to the jail he was yelling and screaming at the officer.

He is booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

Source: Alice police reports