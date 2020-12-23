SUBSCRIBE NOW
OG band students earn spots in ATSSB All-Region Band

ORANGE GROVE - This year, several Orange Grove High School band students auditioned for the ATTSB All-Region Band through a virtual audition process. THe band had 25 students record for this process and 23 students earned a spot in the ATSSB All-Region Band. The All Region Band Concert will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Alice.

Students are:

  • Tracy Weng, flute - fifth chair symphonic band
  • Ruthie Ingram, oboe - fifth chair symphonic band
  • Amanda Ingram, clarinet - first chair symphonic band
  • Leeann Lopez, clarinet - fifth chair symphonic band
  • Hallee Herrmann, clarinet - fifth chair symphonic band
  • Ariel Pousson, clarinet - ninth chair symphonic band
  • Corina Romike, clarinet - 14th chair symphonic band
  • Adolfo Conchas, clarinet - first chair concert band
  • Jose Flores, alto saxophone - fourth chair symphonic band
  • Antonio Silva, tenor saxophone - seventh chair symphonic band
  • Jon-Michael Gonzalez, trumpet - first chair symphonic band
  • Luke Trejo, trumpet - seventh chair symphonic band
  • Julian Lopez, trumpet - ninth chair symphonic band
  • Justin Pierce, trumpet - 11th chair symphonic band
  • Frank Aguilar, trumpet - third chair concert band
  • Diedre Kuper, french horn - third chair symphonic band
  • Randon Hughes, trombone - third chair symphonic band
  • Clent Striddle, euphonium - fifth chair symphonic band
  • Jazmin Castaneda, euphonium - first chair concert band
  • Craig Gordon, tuba - first chair symphonic band
  • Christopher Gallegos, tuba - second chair symphonic band
  • Radley Del Alamo, tuba - third chair symphonic band
  • Naomi Perez, percussion - fifth chait concert band