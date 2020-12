BEN BOLT - Angel Perez a freshman at Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School earned a spot in the ATSSB High School Region Band, according to BBPB's music department.

Perez, who plays the clarinet, placed second chair in the ATSSB High School Region Band. He will be advancing to area auditions in January. Auditions are held by submitting a recording of their performance and then placed in chair order.