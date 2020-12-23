Alice HS band students advance to ATSSB Area Band auditions
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Eight Alice High School students advanced to the ATSSB Area Band auditions to be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. They will be competing for a chair in the 4A ATSSB All-State Band.
Students are:
- Daniel Ruiz, Bb clarinet
- Zeline Gaza, Bb clarinet
- Celeste Torres - trumpet
- Lucas Walker - trumpet
- Matthew Pruneda - tenor trombone
- Alexander Lopez - euphonium
- Israel Villegas - tuba
- Emerico Perez IV - percussion