Alice band students participate in ATSSB and earn chairs
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Twenty-four Alice High School band students participated in the ATSSB Region 14 Band virtual auditions. The following students earned a chair in the ATSSB All-Region Band.
Students are:
- Allyson Rodriguez, 11th grade, flute 4A symphonic band - seventh chair
- Samantha Kohler, 12th grade, flute 4A concert band - first chair
- Daniela Ruiz, 12th grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - first chair
- Zelina Gaza, 10th grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - eighth chair
- Erika Pelayo, 12 grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - 12th chair
- Alexia Nunez, 12th grade, alto sax 4A concert band - third chair
- Kristyana Garcia, 11th grade, alto sax 4A concert band - fifth chair
- Celeste Torres, 11th grade, trumpet 4A symphonic band - first chair
- Lucas Walker, ninth grade, trumpet 4A symphonic band - fourth chair
- Zoe Blomgren, 11th grade, french horn 4A concert band - third chair
- Carly Martinez, 10th grade, french horn 4A concert band - fourth chair
- Mariah Fonseca, 11th grade, french horn 4A concert band - fifth chair
- Matthew Pruneda, 10th grade, trombone 4A symphonic band - fifth chair
- Javier Garcia, 11th grade, bass trombone 4A concert band - first chair
- Alexander Lopez, 12th grade, euphonium 4A symphonic band - second chair
- Christian Almaraz, 11th grade, euphonium 4A concert band - fifth chair
- Israel Villegas, 11th grade, tuba 4A symphonic band - second chair
- Emerico Perez IV, 10th grade, percussion 4A symphonic band - fourth chair
- Allen Garza, 11th grade, percussion 4A symphonic band - fifth chair
- Zachary Vela, 12th grade, percussion 4A concert band - third chair