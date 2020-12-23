SUBSCRIBE NOW
Alice band students participate in ATSSB and earn chairs

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Twenty-four Alice High School band students participated in the ATSSB Region 14 Band virtual auditions. The following students earned a chair in the ATSSB All-Region Band.

Students are:

  • Allyson Rodriguez, 11th grade, flute 4A symphonic band - seventh chair
  • Samantha Kohler, 12th grade, flute 4A concert band - first chair
  • Daniela Ruiz, 12th grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - first chair
  • Zelina Gaza, 10th grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - eighth chair
  • Erika Pelayo, 12 grade, Bb clarinet 4A symphonic band - 12th chair
  • Alexia Nunez, 12th grade, alto sax 4A concert band - third chair
  • Kristyana Garcia, 11th grade, alto sax 4A concert band - fifth chair
  • Celeste Torres, 11th grade, trumpet 4A symphonic band - first chair
  • Lucas Walker, ninth grade, trumpet 4A symphonic band - fourth chair
  • Zoe Blomgren, 11th grade, french horn 4A concert band - third chair
  • Carly Martinez, 10th grade, french horn 4A concert band - fourth chair
  • Mariah Fonseca, 11th grade, french horn 4A concert band - fifth chair
  • Matthew Pruneda, 10th grade, trombone 4A symphonic band - fifth chair
  • Javier Garcia, 11th grade, bass trombone 4A concert band - first chair
  • Alexander Lopez, 12th grade, euphonium 4A symphonic band - second chair
  • Christian Almaraz, 11th grade, euphonium 4A concert band - fifth chair
  • Israel Villegas, 11th grade, tuba 4A symphonic band - second chair
  • Emerico Perez IV, 10th grade, percussion 4A symphonic band - fourth chair
  • Allen Garza, 11th grade, percussion 4A symphonic band - fifth chair
  • Zachary Vela, 12th grade, percussion 4A concert band - third chair