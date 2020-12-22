Texas launches parenting tips campaign, New website supports parents during COVID-19

Alice Echo News Journal

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is offering a new website filled with free tips and expert advice to help parents navigate the many challenges of child rearing – from pregnancy through the teen years.

GetParentingTips.com contains 30 original articles, authored by experts in a variety of fields as well as in-house articles based on authoritative sources and the latest research. Articles are grouped by child age, parents, and popular topics. DFPS will publish new articles every month to explore additional topics. The website and the campaign’s YouTube channel also features many videos, including some that share the perspectives of other parents on issues like managing parenting stress.

“Never have parents needed support more than they do now due to COVID-19,” said Sasha Rasco, DFPS Associate Commissioner for Prevention and Early Intervention. “While several articles are specific to the pandemic, all the information on the website can help reduce the stress parents are experiencing – now and in future years as well.”

GetParentingTips.com is not about getting kids to eat their vegetables. It focuses on information, coping tips, and strategies that help parents navigate both common and difficult situations. It tries to answer the question, “I’ve tried that, now what?

For parents who need more than information, the website also directs them to local programs that can support them.

To help parents find the website, DFPS is investing $52,000 a month in online advertising from now through August 31, which is the end of the state fiscal year. The campaign also has a Facebook page (Facebook.com/GetParentingTips) and will use social media to spread the word and share tips and resources.