San Diego ISD implements new guidelines in January

The San Diego Independent School District signed an in-person instruction for students not passing their courses and with excessive absentees. The resolution includes all at-risk students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

"The resolution will help students stay on track with their education," said Superintendent Rodrigo Pena. "Many students learn much better from face to face instruction and the new resolution will be implemented starting January 6 to help those students falling behind."

The following resolution will include: