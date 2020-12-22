San Diego ISD implements new guidelines in January
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
The San Diego Independent School District signed an in-person instruction for students not passing their courses and with excessive absentees. The resolution includes all at-risk students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.
"The resolution will help students stay on track with their education," said Superintendent Rodrigo Pena. "Many students learn much better from face to face instruction and the new resolution will be implemented starting January 6 to help those students falling behind."
The following resolution will include:
- All Pre-K students will need to attend school during their assigned days Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday.
- Students attending extracurricular activities must attend school on their assigned days.
- All students falling two or more classes must attend school five days a week.
- Students with excessive absences must attend school five days a week.
- All students attending class five days a week will not be allowed access to online instruction.