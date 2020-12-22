Turning lemonade profits into toys for children in Duval County

SAN DIEGO - For the second year in a row, 6-year-old Joseph Fontenot and his 8-year-old brother, Mitchell Fontenot donated toys to the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

Recently, the brothers, who attend Collins-Parr Elementary in San Diego, sold over 75 gallons of lemonade and 30 gallons of sweet tea so they could purchase toys for the children of Duval County. The boys set up a stand outside their residence and with their profits, they purchase toys that will go to a child so that they can have a "joyous Christmas."

"The Duval County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Joseph and Mitchell Fontenot for their generous contributions to the children in Duval County," said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez. "Thank you to the parents of these fine young boys for instilling the meaning of compassion for others, especially during these holidays."