Providing for the community this Christmas
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Lacks Furniture teams across South Texas participated in a Christmas giving for their customers.
The Alice team provided a holiday dinner for three families in the community. The food baskets consisted of turkey, ham, and all the trimmings, a complete meal for them to enjoy with their family this Christmas. And of course, they did not forget about the Christmas gifts for the kids.
The business also donated $5,000 checks to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.