Donations to the JWC Child Welfare Board

Christmas is a time of giving and bestowing blessings on others. The year 2020 has been a struggle for many families and with Christmas approaching the Jim Wells County Child Welfare Board was blessed thanks to area first responders.

Alice firefighters were honored to have been able to help out the JWC Child Welfare Board by donating over 40 gifts for children in foster care.

The Alice police and other city employees were able to bless the JWC Child Welfare Board by providing gifts for children in foster care. Gifts were donated by City of Alice staff and their families. Area business such as Dollar General on North Johnson Street and the Law Office Of Derek Morales also made donations.