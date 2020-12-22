APOA gives back

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed many things since March 2020 and Christmas was not spared.

The Alice Police Officers Association (APOA) 2020 Shop with A Cop event was canceled due to COVID-19, according to APOA president Enrique Saenz.

Even though the APOA had to cancel the event they still wanted to do something special for the children. They contacted Alice Independent School District and received a list of children from elementary schools who needed a helping hand this Christmas.

With the list in their hands, the APOA went out to find the children gifts that they believed would bring smiles to their faces on Christmas. Once the gifts were purchased the association left the gifts with the campuses who would get them to the children safely.