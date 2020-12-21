Second fire at an abandoned building in less than a month

PREMONT - Premont firefighters were called out to a fire at the old primary school in Premont on Highway 281 at approximately 3:08 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Dec. 21. The school has been abandoned for close to 30 years and is the second fire within a month at an abandoned building and less than a block apart, according to the Premont Fire Department.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene from Alice, San Diego, Premont, Annaville, Brooks and the Nueces County ESD for mutual aid.

"One side of the building completely collapsed," said Premont Fire Chief Jerry LaRue. "This was a tedious fire to fight because of the different rooms in the school and how the fire spread. Firefighters had it contained at approximately 11 a.m. Monday morning,"

The cause of the fire is suspicious and is under investigation, he added.

If you have any information regarding this fire, please contact Premont Police Chief Nava to make a report at 361-668-0341.