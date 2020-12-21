Annual Christmas play continues to celebrate the reason for the season

SAN DIEGO - Every year the San Diego Family Worship Center, also known as Monte Horeb Church, holds their annual Christmas play to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This year they held the service, but they had to modify the play and the service due to the pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Christmas service and play was held at the church instead of the civic center. The change in venue and CDC guidelines also changed the congregation and the play. .

While changes were made the reason for the season doesn't change, said Pastor Rick Martinez.

Every year, the youth put on a play about the birth of Jesus Christ and the children dance to Christmas songs. A choir also sung Christmas songs as the congregation sang along. Turkey plates were given after the service for everyone to enjoy at home.