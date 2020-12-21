Every week a child waiting in the adoption system is featured. This week our Bridging Families is featuring 16-year-old Nathaniel.

Nathaniel, who prefers to go by “Nate,” who is described by his caseworker as a polite young man. His hobbies include playing football, basketball, fishing, and just about any other outdoor activities. For relaxation one of his favorite things to do is to listen to music while taking a walk.

When asked what are his some of his favorite foods, he says Italian and Chinese dishes top the list, along with Chick-Fil-A

Nathaniel needs a family who likes to stay busy with activities and who will also help him achieve his educational goals. Nathaniel has been exploring his thoughts for a career, and is currently looking at vocational interests, as he would like to be an underwater welder. Nathaniel wants his future forever family to know he has a good heart and likes to help others by taking part in volunteer work

But most importantly, he is looking to be part of a family who will provide him with guidance and support to be successful. He would like a father who can teach him how to change the oil in a car and how to prepare for other things he will encounter, as he matures into a young adult. He prays for a family where he will be able to experience teen life with older or younger siblings and a pet dog. Most of all he is seeking to be loved and guided from a mother and father.

If you think you could be a forever family for Nathaniel or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

