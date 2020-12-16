Family member accused of capital murder after Alice baby's death

A family member of a two-month-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in Alice.

Erika Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 16, in connection with the death of Alexander Lee Gonzalez, Alice Interim Police Chief Ron Davis said.

After a lengthy investigation, Gonzalez was arrested by investigators at a home on the 500 block of Angelina Street and booked into the Jim Wells County Jail.

Erika Gonzalez's bail was set at $500,000.

She's been described as the infant’s aunt.

Alexander was found dead in his crib after police were called to the home at about 4:40 p.m. Oct. 12, according to police.

Police encountered a distraught woman crying that her baby had died. When officers entered the home they found the unresponsive child.

EMS was called to the scene and the baby was pronounced dead.

A preliminary report from a medical examiner listed the death as a homicide.

Capital murder carries only two punishment options: life in prison or the death penalty.