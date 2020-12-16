The Spirit of Christmas in South Texas

Although Christmas 2020 does not have all the vibrant festivities as the years in the past. The City of Alice and the City of Premont are still adding some safe practices, festivities, and lights to make the holiday season feel a little more like normal.

The City of Premont hosted a Christmas Parade on Dec. 13, the community decorated cars and welcomed Santa as he visited.

The Alice City Council members held the annual Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Alice on Tuesday to help bring the Christmas spirit to life in the downtown area.