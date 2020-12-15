Coastal Bend Blood Drive this weekend. Here's how to donate

The Coastal Bend Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive at the following drives in Alice Friday, Dec. 18.

MSI/Dixie Iron Works located at 400 West Commerce, Alice from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Altus Hospice located at 1720 E Main, Alice from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm.

Seniors, don’t forget to donate towards your red cord.

WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS FOR A LIMITED TIME! (This is NOT the COVID-19 test to see if you have the Corona Virus, rather the antibody test will just tell you if you have been previously exposed to the virus. Only positive tests will be notified.) Complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Testing for blood donors ends December 31st!

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is taking extra precautions for donors at this time with COVID-19. All staff is wearing proper PPEs, we are sanitizing beds, booklets & tablets, and are practicing social distancing both inside and outside of the bloodmobile.

Due to social distancing, we are limiting the number of people on our bus at this time. We highly encourage you to schedule an appointment. Click the links above to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943.

There will also be Gatorade, water, and snacks on our bloodmobile as well.

Thank you so much for supporting our life-saving mission in Coastal Bend.