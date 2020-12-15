Bridging Families

Alice Echo News Journal

Sephiroth is a sweet 13-year-old boy who goes by “Seph” and his younger brother, Lucien is a charming 12-year-old boy who likes to be called “Luke. They are an energetic, outgoing and fun sibling group, who care for each other, having a very close and deep attachment to one another. They are together daily and have a true brotherly bond.

Seph and Luke are brothers who have been noted as having gentleman’s manners, as they will hold the door open for people, and car doors for women, along with regularly saying please and thank you’s, respectfully replying to their elders as yes ma’am and sir.

The boys both have very outgoing and charismatic personalities, and get along very well with others. They enjoy watching movies, playing PokÃ©mon-go, reading books, and playing outside, swimming in a pool.

They both are seeking to be adopted together by parents who will be involved with their education and who can help guide them through life, with maybe an older sister or brother, and a dog or two- would be perfect.

If you think you could be a forever family for this pair of brothers or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

