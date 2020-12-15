AISD Senior advances to 5A Regional Band Auditions

Senior Alice ISD student Alyana Rosas recently competed at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 14 District Virtual Auditions held on Nov.14.

Rosas earned the 1st chair at this contest. She advanced to the Region auditions which were held virtually this past Saturday, Dec. 12. Out of 52 participating clarinets, Rosas earned 2nd chair and will be advancing to the TMEA Area Band auditions for 5A which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.