Texas A&M-Kingsville ends 2020 with virtual commencement

KINGSVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to impact celebrations and get-togethers, Texas A&M University-Kingsville produced its third virtual commencement as nearly 650 students were prospective fall 2020 graduates.

The administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville did not want their graduating seniors to miss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so students were honored with a virtual ceremony. The commencement activities can be seen on the special commencement link at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement/.

A Virtual Academic Achievement Ceremony was held without the in-person presentation of awards. The names of students graduating with honors, from the Honors College and as Distinguished Undergraduates were announced on screen.

The ceremony included congratulations from the deans of all the colleges. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pmvu5GIB-X4.

Graduates who were encouraged to wear their caps and gown picked up diploma covers at the Memorial Student Union Building and took official commencement photographs December 9-11. To bring a little extra joy to commencement, several fun photo opportunities were set up throughout the campus that graduates could visit with their families and friends.

Finally, Virtual Commencement was held Friday, Dec. 11. There may not have been a physical procession, but that was the only thing missing from this ceremony. From greetings from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to the singing of the alma mater, the fall Virtual Commencement continued a new tradition that brings Javelina Nation together in a unique way.

This winter’s commencement speaker is a doctoral student who was selected from a number of other student applicants. Camille Conception Cavazos received her doctorate in educational leadership and her superintendent certification at this virtual commencement ceremony.

To top it off, all of the prospective graduates have a slide that features their name and degree. Graduates were given the option to provide a photo and a short narrative to add to their slide.