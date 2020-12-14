NEC youth program deadlines approaching

Nueces Country Record Star

Each year, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) selects high school juniors to participate in the Government-in-Action Youth Leadership Tour (Youth Tour). The winners receive a trip of a lifetime to tour Washington D.C. Due to the ongoing and unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Youth Tour trip to Washington D.C has been canceled. The contest will continue but will instead award two $4,000 scholarships to two eligible high school juniors to help support their educational goals.

Youth Tour is a weeklong leadership and learning opportunity held each summer in Washington, D.C., and is sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC), who represents the interest of more than 75 electric cooperatives throughout the state, coordinates the trip for Texas and made the official announcement to cancel Texas’s participation in the event in December. Despite the cancellation of the Washington trip, NEC will still offer high school juniors the contest opportunity for a chance to win a scholarship award.

Applicants must be high school juniors who are the dependents of NEC members. Applicants are required to write a 400-600 word essay on energy efficiency as well as undergo a digital interview process. More contest details are available at https://www.nueceselectric.org/content/youth-leadership-tour-2021

“Like most other aspects of life this year, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Youth Tour, said Chief Executive Officer Varzavand Irani. “We wanted to find an opportunity to award and recognize the hard-working students who earned this honor despite the tour being canceled.”

Friday, January 15, 2021, is the deadline for applications for the 2021 Government-in-Action Youth Tour Scholarship.

NEC also awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are dependents of NEC members. The deadline to apply for NEC’s scholarship program is Friday, February 12, 2021. More scholarship application details are available at https://www.nueceselectric.org/content/scholarships

This year, NEC is giving $32,000 in scholarship awards. The NEC scholarship program is available for seniors who plan on attending a two-year vocational college, 4-year university or lineman’s college.

“Encouraging our area’s youth to work hard and follow their dreams is the purpose behind the NEC Youth Programs,” said Chief Executive Officer Varzavand Irani. "We are proud to help students with their academic endeavors now and in the future during these uncertain times.”

All scholarship applications may be submitted online. For more information about NEC’s Youth Programs, or contest guidelines, please visit NEC’s website at nueceselectric.org.