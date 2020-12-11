Annual Christmas toy giveaway in Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE - For the third year in a row, students at Agua Dulce Independent School District will be treated to the annual Marshal's Christmas toy giveaway.

On Friday, Dec. 18, Agua Dulce ISD elementary students will take part in the toy giveaway. Students will receive a ticket for the event. They will arrive at the La Puerta Gate on Farm-to-Market 70, stay in their vehicle and receive a gift.

According to Marshal Joe Martinez, the Wyatt Ranches has given his office $10,000 to purchase toys the last two years and this year they gave $15,000.

"It's a blessing for the Marshal's Office to be able to purchase these toys to help our community with the help of Wyatt Ranches," Martinez said.

Any toys left after the event are given to motorists with children who are passing through the small town of Agua Dulce.

Martinez thanks the Wyatt Ranches and the board of directors.