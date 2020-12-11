SUBSCRIBE NOW
A fire at an abandoned building in Premont flames for 14 hours

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
An abandoned building collapsed after being caught on fire Friday morning at 1:00 a.m in Premont on the corner of Main Street and Agnes.

"The fire started at an abandoned building on the corner and spread to the area next door. The fire was contained at 4:00 a.m. but continued for approximately 14 hours before firefighters could leave the scene," Premont Fire Chief Jerry LaRue stated. 

"What could have started the fire is still unknown and under investigation," he added. 

