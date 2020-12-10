Ten Illegal immigrants caught in Benavides

Alice Echo News Journal

BENAVIDES- Working together, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Freer Station and Duval County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies combined their efforts and stopped a human smuggling scheme southeast of Benavides, Texas.

The incident occurred during the late evening of Dec. 9, when agents assisted deputies with a traffic stop on a suspected smuggling case near Farm to Market Road 1329 and County Road 210.

Agents discovered 10 individuals illegally in the United States from the countries of Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador. They along with the U.S. citizen driver were taken into custody. The vehicle utilized in the smuggling attempt was seized by DCSO.