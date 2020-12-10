Congressman Vela appointed to serve as Deputy Head of the U.S. Delegation to NATO PA

Alice Echo News Journal

Washington, D.C. – Today, Dec. 9 Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34) announced his appointment to serve as the Deputy Head of the United States Delegation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly (PA). The NATO PA is comprised of over 250 delegates from 30 NATO countries who provide oversight of NATO operations and act as a conduit between the alliance and legislators of member countries.

The bipartisan U.S. delegation to NATO PA, led by Congressman Gerald Connolly (VA-11), sends a clear message to our Allies that the Congress and the American public stand firmly behind them.

As Deputy Head of the U.S. delegation to NATO PA, Congressman Vela will work hand-in-hand with Congressman Connolly to champion NATO’s values of democracy and alliance in a time when our world faces threats like the coronavirus pandemic and great power competition.

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the Deputy Head of the United States Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “With the NATO Alliance becoming an increasingly vital forum for discussions among Allied countries, NATO PA will be the conduit for those political discussions to take place and cultivate strong relationships. With adversarial nations searching for opportunities to create contention within the Alliance, the strong relationships among political leaders are more important than ever. I look forward to working with my colleagues to find innovative ways that will strengthen our partnerships and bring NATO towards its 2030 vision.”

“I am glad to appoint Representative Vela as Deputy Head of Delegation and welcome his deepened involvement in the U.S. NATO PA leadership team,” said Congressman Gerald Connolly. “He will be an incredible asset to our efforts to promote the Alliance and reinforce our common democratic values and collective security commitment.”