Adopting a rescue animal could be the perfect gift for the holidays

The strays at the City of Alice are in need of a loving home for the holidays.

“Christmas is here, and we have some great animals to come and adopt," said Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez.

The Citys Animal kennel has a variety of mixed-breed dogs and a few black labrador mix puppies currently available for adoption. If your thinking about adding a new furry addition to the family you might want to consider the animals that need a good home the most.

"The community needs to practice a little patience when first adopting a pet," said Officer Martinez. "It takes time for the pups to adjust, they might act up at first but if you work with them and give them some time it's well worth it because you'll have a friend for life."

The adoption fee is $25.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

If you're interested in donating to the kennel, please consider dog food, snacks and blankets.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives and adopt should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.