Reyes, Perez promoted

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice Echo News Journal

Two Alice police officers were recently promoted to rank of corporal after years of hard work and dedication to serving their community.

Cpl. Nicholas Reyes and Cpl. Maritza Perez recognized their corporal certificates and ranks during a private ceremony at the department. Due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the department has had to make these special occasions into intimate events.

Cpl. Reyes has been with the Alice Police Department for approximately nine years.

Cpl. Perez started with the Alice PD in 2013. She was a dispatcher for three years and became an officer with the department in 2016.