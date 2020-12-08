SDISD schools recognized as Healthy South Texas campuses

submitted

SAN DIEGO - The three campuses at San Diego Independent School District were recently recognized as Healthy South Texas Recognized Campuses. The campuses are San Diego High School, Bernada Jaime Junior High and Collins-Parr Elementary.

A Healthy South Texas campus is one that took extra steps throughout the year to offer food and nutrition and/or physical activity programs outside their regular curricula to both students and families. Each school had a set criteria of programs available through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in order to get the designation provided by Texas A&M, Healthy South Texas and recognition from the county, city, and school district. The designation is sectioned by tiers and each school can work towards reaching a tier 5 recognition by implementing a variety of programs such as: Learn, Grow, Eat & Go, Dinner Tonight Jr., Walk Across Texas, Path to the Plate, Maintain No Gain, Cooking Well programs and so many more.

Although COVID 19 impacted the completion of Learn, Grow, Eat & Go and Walk Across Texas the selection committee felt confident SDISD would have completed all tiers had it not been for the pandemic. The engagement and passion of both students and staff was felt throughout several of the programs. Congratulations to all who participated.

Marisa Dimas with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office presented banners and proclamation at the December SDISD school board meeting.