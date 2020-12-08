Alice Police Blotter

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice Echo News Journal

Marijuana seized

Omar Jaime Garza was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 6 on the 500 block of South Cameron Street. Officer Herman Arellano made contact with Garza was appeared nervous and if he was about to faint. After speaking with the officer, Garza told the officer he had marijuana in his pocket. The officer retrieved three small bags of marijuana. Garza was taken to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

K9 officer alerts officer to narcotics

A traffic stop on the 1400 block of Lalita Street Sunday, Dec. 6 led to the arrest of Edward Herrera. Herrera told the officer that he had been at his ex-wife's house and that cops made him nervous. Herrera denied the officer consent to search his vehicle, but a K9 officer alerted the officer to narcotics. Herrera then told the officer that he had cocaine under the driver seat. Herrera was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Traffic stop lands three behind bars

Officer Manuel Garcia IV conducted a routine traffic stop Saturday, Dec. 5 on the 1800 block of North Texas Boulevard. He made contact with Rebecca Singleton, Matthew Munoz and another man, later identified as Vernie Hunt. Singleton told the officer she was taking a cruise in the vehicle because they were able to get the car running again. The three individuals exited the vehicle. Police observed a bag of marijuana in the driver seat. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of pills. Singleton took ownership of the pills, but no one would take ownership of the marijuana. All three were detained and charged with possession of marijuana. Singleton was also charged with possession of a dangerous drug. Hunt was charged with failure to identify for giving officers a false name. He was also charged with a warrant out of Duval County.They were booked into the JWC jail.

Traffic stop

During a traffic stop on South Johnson Street Officer Manuel Garcia IV detected an odor of marijuana. The officer made contact with Steven Garcia, Michelle Doughtie and Carlos Limon. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of liquid crystal meth, syringes and cocaine. All three individuals were transported to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Stolen bike

Police were dispatched to a residence on South Adams Street. When they arrived they made contact with the reporting party. The reporting party told the officer that Jessica Trevino left his residence with his bicycle. The reporting party followed Trevino to a residence on East Hill Street. Trevino was placed under arrest for the theft of property and booked in the JWC jail.

Apartment complex arrest

A routine patrol of an apartment complex led to the arrest of Jeremy Guerra on Thursday, Dec. 3. The officer made contact with Guerra after Guerra was observed parking in the area. Guerra had several active warrants out of Nueces County. As the officer awaited back up a passenger in Guerra's vehicle exited and attempted to leave the scene. A k9 officer alerted police to narcotics and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of crystal meth and a handgun. Guerra was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a felony possession of a firearm.

Disturbance

Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested on Monday, Nov. 30 on the 400 block of Schley after police were dispatched to the area for a disturbance with weapons involved. When police arrived they made contact with witnesses who stated that Gonzalez got into an argument with his brother when Gonzalez got a machete and threatened his brother. Gonzalez was checked by EMS and then taken to the JWC jail He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

Theft of a firearm

On Sunday, Nov. 29, police were dispatched to a funeral home parking lot on Front Street in reference to a stolen firearm. Police made contact with the victim who said that he had seen his stolen revolver at a residence on Cactus Street and wanted police to retrieve it. Through the investigation police were able to determine that a gun was for sale that matched the description of the victim's revolver at the residence. A search warrant was executed at the Cactus Street residence. The gun and narcotics were found at the residence. Police arrested Matthew Alegria was arrested for possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm.

Source: Alice police reports