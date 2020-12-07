Groundbreaking ceremony for the Ramos' new home

The building of a home starts from the ground up and always with helping hands. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on the 700 block of Farm-to-Market 1554, where the Ramos' home will be built.

Robert Ramos, his wife Justine Garcia Ramos and their two children, Karaline Davila and Robert L. Ramos will soon have a three bedroom home to call their own.

The Ramos family was recently chosen by the non-profit organization as the homeowners for the new home. This is the 19th home the organization has built in the county.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Ramos family, a few family members and some of the JWC Habitat for Humanity board members. Also present was Deacon Emede Gonzalez who blessed everyone present and the new home.

Children present at the groundbreaking ceremony completed the ceremony with a small balloon release. The blue and white balloons released by the children signified a new beginning for the family of four.

Soon the family along with care-a-vanners, a group of volunteers from across the country, will start to build the home designed with the family's needs in mind. A home where memories will be made.

Houses are sold through JWC Habitat for Humanity are at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.