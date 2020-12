William Adams Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society has extended their coat drive until Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The members of the WAMS NJHS thanks everyone for donating coats. All coats are appreciated during this cold winter season.

They are still accepting new or gently used coats until Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. The sponsor is Rebecca Wymore. All donations can be left at the campus on school days.