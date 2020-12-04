Free WiFi resources available

Alice Echo News Journal

While many Texans struggle with adequate internet resources, especially in an age of working and schooling from home, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, in partnership with Texas Legal Services Center / Texas Law Help and the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, have launched the Texas Free WiFi Map.

According to the agency:

This interactive online map provides up-to-date location information for public drive-up WiFi hotspots provided by Texas libraries, schools, and nonprofits. The Texas Free WiFi Map is searchable, zoomable, and perfect for educators and students, as well as members of the general public requiring internet access for activities such as accessing library services, skill and workforce development, online job and government applications, virtual court appearances, WiFi-based telephone calls, research, business development and more. It provides site-specific login instructions for users.

Thousands of Texans do not have reliable home internet access and due to the pandemic, many traditional outlets that provided free indoor WiFi are now closed or limiting capacity. This free map will allow Texans to enter their address and search for free available WiFi locations that are accessible outside. Additional features include security tips for users and the ability to create, download, and print custom maps of more than 500 free, public WiFi locations.

The map is available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.