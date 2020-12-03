STX Gun and Bow Club partners with APD in the Spirit of Christmas

The South Texas Gun and Bow Club are reaching out to those less fortunate with a large community donation in partnership with the Alice Police Department (APD) to help the homeless community in Alice.

"The club's membership dues provided the funds to reach and serve the community," said Club President Micheal Cooke. "We donated blankets, masks, snacks, and multiple personal hygiene supplies. APD purchased backpacks to distribute the items. We wanted to give to those in need and make their day just a little bit better."

"We put all the donations together with the backpacks -to start the distributing," said APD Lt. Saenz. "Alice has about five people that are homeless in the area, I plan to go out today and looking around, the blankets will be appreciated -I am sure."

This is the second time recently the South Texas Gun and Bow Club have given to the community. During Thanksgiving, the group provided a full course meal for those in need. The holiday spirit is alive in action during the beginning of Christmas, here in Alice.